Photo 941
Circles
A twofer today. For NF-SOOC, naturally, and also for the minimal-circular challenge. I counted something like 22. But that would be maximal.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Tags
minimal-41
,
nf-sooc-2023
John Falconer
ace
Well done.
September 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely done for both challenges
September 11th, 2023
