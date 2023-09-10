Previous
Circles by cdcook48
Circles

A twofer today. For NF-SOOC, naturally, and also for the minimal-circular challenge. I counted something like 22. But that would be maximal.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
John Falconer ace
Well done.
September 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely done for both challenges
September 11th, 2023  
