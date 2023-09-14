Vintage Stapler

This is an in-camera double exposure for NF-SOOC. Back in the day I used to experiment with double exposures on film, taking a shot then pressing the button to disengage the sprocket so I could cock the shutter without advancing the film. The results were hit and miss - mostly miss. I'm here to tell you that the more things change the more they stay the same. It is easier to take an in-camera digital double exposure but the results are similarly hit and miss - mostly miss. Still, it was fun trying. The stapler belonged to my wife's great-grandfather and was made by J C King Ltd in London in 2014. I know this because it is embossed on the stapler. A Google search brought up this image of a receipt issued by said company. I photographed the stapler on a black background first, then photographed the screen image of the receipt. I used my Fujifilm XT20 which provides a function for shooting double exposures. I had to make several attempts in both colour and B&W using different exposures before I arrived at an image I thought was passable. So much easier in photoshop but much more fun doing it in-camera. BOB.