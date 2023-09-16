Sign up
Previous
Photo 947
Calligraphy
Inside the Chinese Men's Bunkhouse at Britannia Shipyards Historical site. This desk beside one of the bunks is where they would have written letters home. For NF-SOOC
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
4
2
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1290
photos
159
followers
83
following
259% complete
View this month »
940
941
942
943
944
945
946
947
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
15th September 2023 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
September 17th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful composition
September 17th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Great for b&w
September 17th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Nice still life.
September 17th, 2023
