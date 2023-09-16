Previous
Calligraphy by cdcook48
Photo 947

Calligraphy

Inside the Chinese Men's Bunkhouse at Britannia Shipyards Historical site. This desk beside one of the bunks is where they would have written letters home. For NF-SOOC
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
259% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful composition
September 17th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Great for b&w
September 17th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Nice still life.
September 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise