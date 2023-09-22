On balance, I'll Take Digital.

For NF-SOOC.



I really enjoy putting a roll of film through my old Canon AE1, but only occasionally. The power of digital is too alluring. I had a darkroom back in the day to process and print my own black and white but I don't miss it at all. Lightroom, Photoshop and the many other fine pieces of software are so powerful and have made refining an image so much easier and fun. Even shooting sooc this month is easier with digital. So although I will always have a roll of film at the ready for when the mood strikes I am a confirmed digital photographer now.



The vintage scale in this photo belonged to my wife's great grandfather and was made in London in the early 1900's by S. Mordan & Co.. Sampson Mordan was a silversmith and inventor of the mechanical pencil. He started his business in 1822 and became a very successful locksmith. He passed the business on to his son who continued to manufacture locks but also began the manufacture of other items such as this scale. The company ceased operations abruptly in 1941 when it was bombed during the war and never restarted.