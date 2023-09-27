Sign up
Previous
Photo 958
Mundane Paper Clips for NF-SOOC
The weather is crap and I'm feeling lazy. Throw a few paper clips onto a black felt, et viola! Two challenges in one. Now go crack a beer and watch the baseball game on TV.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
,
mundane-paperclip2
