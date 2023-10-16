Sign up
Previous
Photo 977
Men's Bunkhouse
The heritage displays at Britannia Shipyards offer endless opportunities for photographs. A few months ago I posted a photo of the Chinese Bunkhouse where the indentured workers lived.
https://365project.org/cdcook48/extras/2023-06-17
This shot is where the white workers lived. A somewhat more comfortable setup.
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here.
Tags
britannia_shipyards
Brian
ace
Impressive
October 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
It sure is different!
October 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
