Previous
Men's Bunkhouse by cdcook48
Photo 977

Men's Bunkhouse

The heritage displays at Britannia Shipyards offer endless opportunities for photographs. A few months ago I posted a photo of the Chinese Bunkhouse where the indentured workers lived.

https://365project.org/cdcook48/extras/2023-06-17

This shot is where the white workers lived. A somewhat more comfortable setup.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
267% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Impressive
October 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
It sure is different!
October 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise