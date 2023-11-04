Previous
Amanita Muscaria by cdcook48
Photo 996

Amanita Muscaria

This is growing in a far, damp corner of my back yard. I found this image a little boring so I played around in Photoshop and came up with a different version which you can find here:
https://365project.org/cdcook48/extras/2023-11-04
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Louise & Ken
I see this as anything but "boring"! Such a gorgeous setting and beautiful colors! I'd be thrilled to have a find like this! Never did see one in Nature!
November 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture with wonderful details and clarity.
November 5th, 2023  
