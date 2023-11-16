Sign up
Previous
Photo 1008
Covered Wagon
This covered wagon site outside a small local winery, Country Vines. The wine isn’t very good but the covered wagon is pretty cool.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th November 2023 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of it, seems to have been standing there for quite a while.
November 17th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a fabulous wagon. A real wild west feel to it.
November 17th, 2023
