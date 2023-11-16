Previous
Covered Wagon by cdcook48
Photo 1008

Covered Wagon

This covered wagon site outside a small local winery, Country Vines. The wine isn’t very good but the covered wagon is pretty cool.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
276% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot of it, seems to have been standing there for quite a while.
November 17th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a fabulous wagon. A real wild west feel to it.
November 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise