Previous
Photo 1010
Planer
Taken at Britannia Shipyards Historical Site.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
4
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
1373
photos
166
followers
86
following
276% complete
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1005
355
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
356
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
17th November 2023 5:05pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
britinnia_shipyards
Shutterbug
ace
Do they ever have tours where they run the equipment? Beautiful capture of the glow on the wood.
November 19th, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
Like how you balanced the lighting inside and out.
November 19th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
@shutterbug49
Tours are self guided but volunteers are on site to answer questions. The machinery no longer operates.
November 19th, 2023
Louise & Ken
I often think about who it was that came of with the design for a specialized machine like that! Your photo is excellent!
November 19th, 2023
