Previous
Planer by cdcook48
Photo 1010

Planer

Taken at Britannia Shipyards Historical Site.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
276% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Do they ever have tours where they run the equipment? Beautiful capture of the glow on the wood.
November 19th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Like how you balanced the lighting inside and out.
November 19th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
@shutterbug49 Tours are self guided but volunteers are on site to answer questions. The machinery no longer operates.
November 19th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
I often think about who it was that came of with the design for a specialized machine like that! Your photo is excellent!
November 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise