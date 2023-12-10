Sign up
Previous
Photo 1032
Everybody wants to rule the world...
...but Apple beat them to it.
An overly dramatic shot of the Apple store in downtown Vancouver for the song title challenge.
https://youtu.be/aGCdLKXNF3w?si=Z60h3qv5hl-aX8oQ
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3.
1027
370
1028
1029
8
1030
1031
1032
Tags
songtitle-102
,
architecture-1
Graeme Stevens
Great tune that one - great album too
Oh. Excellent shot and POV as well!
December 11th, 2023
365 Project
