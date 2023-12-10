Previous
Everybody wants to rule the world... by cdcook48
Photo 1032

Everybody wants to rule the world...

...but Apple beat them to it.
An overly dramatic shot of the Apple store in downtown Vancouver for the song title challenge.

https://youtu.be/aGCdLKXNF3w?si=Z60h3qv5hl-aX8oQ
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Graeme Stevens
Great tune that one - great album too
Oh. Excellent shot and POV as well!
December 11th, 2023  
