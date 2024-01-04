Sign up
Photo 1052
Pairs Project #13 - Two Pair
Two sheep, two chairs. Spotted outside a yarn shop.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
2nd January 2024 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
chairs
,
table
