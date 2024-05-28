Sign up
Previous
Photo 1174
Abstract 1
While strolling around Britannia Shipyards I was struck by the weathered wood and peeling paint on the sides of a couple of boats that have been in dry dock now for several years. I thought they would work well for the abstract challenge.
28th May 2024
28th May 24
2
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
1613
photos
175
followers
90
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
24th May 2024 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract-80
Diana
ace
I love this one, fabulous close up of that beautiful peeling paint. Great colours and textures.
May 29th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Another beauty
May 29th, 2024
