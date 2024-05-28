Abstract 1

Previous
While strolling around Britannia Shipyards I was struck by the weathered wood and peeling paint on the sides of a couple of boats that have been in dry dock now for several years. I thought they would work well for the abstract challenge.
28th May 2024 28th May 24

Chris Cook

October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Diana ace
I love this one, fabulous close up of that beautiful peeling paint. Great colours and textures.
May 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Another beauty
May 29th, 2024  
