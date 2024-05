Orchid

My wife was given an orchid quite some time ago as a gift. At the time it was in flower and after the flowers died off we waited patiently for it to flower again. After what seemed like forever but was probably only about a year it finally bloomed again a few days ago. I chose to focus only on the labellum for this image. I have just downloaded the new Nik 7 so I played around a little in that for the final result.