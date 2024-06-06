Previous
Fresh Off The Boat by cdcook48
Photo 1180

Fresh Off The Boat

Spot prawns fresh caught and sold right off the boat in Steveston Harbour. If you've never had spot prawns you are missing a very tasty treat.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
