Photo 1180
Fresh Off The Boat
Spot prawns fresh caught and sold right off the boat in Steveston Harbour. If you've never had spot prawns you are missing a very tasty treat.
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Tags
street_photography
Casablanca
ace
What a lovely street shot
June 7th, 2024
