Together

Together, a sculpture by David Jacob Harder, sits outside the Minoru Centre For Active Living, a complex that houses an indoor pool, a fitness centre, a seniors activity centre, an outdoor running track and football field. If you look closely you can see that the sculpture is made up of silhouettes of people participating in various activities. 300 people in fact. And they are silhouettes of actual people from the Richmond community. There are also some silhouettes of local flora and fauna.