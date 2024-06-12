Previous
Heading home after lunch a traffic accident in the tunnel between Ladner and Richmond forced me to take a long detour, turning a twenty minute drive into an hour and a half. Mainly because everyone else had to take the same detour and I got stuck in a traffic jam. At least it enabled me to take this picture of the Alex Fraser Bridge, the bridge I, and everyone else, needed to cross. The Alex Fraser bridge crosses the Fraser River but the two Frasers are not related. Alex Fraser was a politician (because of course he was), Simon Fraser was an explorer.
Chris Cook

@cdcook48
