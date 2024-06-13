Previous
Tree by cdcook48
Photo 1187

Tree

"I think that I shall never see a poem as lovely as a tree" Joyce Kilmer.

Joyce and his poem have been much disparaged but I have always thought this line was so true. I couldn't agree more.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
325% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Love this
June 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
That sure is a beauty, wonderful find and capture.
June 14th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooooh it's fantastic
June 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise