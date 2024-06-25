Previous
Build Me Up Buttercup by cdcook48
Photo 1194

Build Me Up Buttercup

A humble weed, but a field of buttercups has a certain appeal. For the song title challenge.

https://youtu.be/KbfJM7eMnBM?si=euSNhbK-SdU4AZ4M
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Chris Cook

Graeme Stevens
distressingly pretty - great DOF
June 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful focus and dof, great song too.
June 26th, 2024  
