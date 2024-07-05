Previous
Stolen Kiss by cdcook48
Photo 1199

Stolen Kiss

Ah, young love. Although she does seem more interested in checking her phone for her Tik Tok likes.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Chris Cook

Ann H. LeFevre
Great candid catch! I love the patterns on the wall behind them.
July 6th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon
She does look a little disconnected from her actual surroundings.
July 6th, 2024  
Corinne C
Wonderful candid! The composition is awesome!
July 6th, 2024  
