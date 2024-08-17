Sign up
Photo 1221
1953 Ford F800 Big Job
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
1
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
1670
photos
171
followers
90
following
334% complete
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
12
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
rust
,
vintage_truck
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture of the rusty textures
August 17th, 2024
