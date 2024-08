Rise Up.

I had a doctor's appointment this morning and his office is in this building. A flock of seagulls was swooping around and I managed to capture them in the frame. It has been suggested in the past that I use AI to place birds in the sky but I promise you that is not the case. I do sometimes use AI to remove unwanted distractions but I would never put something into an image that wasn't there when I took the shot. Looks better on black I think.