Barred Owl by cdcook48
Photo 1229

Barred Owl

I was golfing with my son and a couple of other friends yesterday afternoon when one them exclaimed excitedly that there was an owl in the tree right behind the tee box. Sure enough, a barred owl sat there watching us looking quite bored. I carry a little point and shoot in my golf bag and got this shot before I teed off. It made me think of all the times I have lugged a big camera and heavy telephoto lens in search of owls and never seem to be able to find them. Then, when I'm least prepared for it one sits in the tree mocking me.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Chris Cook

Casablanca ace
How utterly delightful! I too have never managed to catch an owl with my lens. I had to laugh at this one stalking you instead! Well done and I am glad you finally got one!
August 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and story, it sure is a beauty.
August 27th, 2024  
