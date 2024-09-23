Previous
1956 Chevy 3100 truck by cdcook48
1956 Chevy 3100 truck

Either they planted something in the truck bed or it just got overgrown. For NF-SOOC
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Diana ace
A marvellous find and beautifully captured, I love the old rusty textures and pretty flowers.
September 24th, 2024  
Diane ace
This is great!
September 24th, 2024  
