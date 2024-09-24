Previous
Mailbox by cdcook48
Mailbox

I love the colourful mailboxes you see in rural areas. This one was just across the border in Point Roberts, Wa. For NF-SOOC
Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Fabulous find and capture, so beautifully made.
September 25th, 2024  
That is gorgeous! We don't have mailboxes like this in England but I always enjoy seeing them and this one is a beauty
September 25th, 2024  
