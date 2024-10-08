Previous
When a House is not a Home
When a House is not a Home

When it's an outhouse. With the time honoured crescent moon carved in the door. This is not actually in use, it is part of the historical display at Britannia Shipyards. An interesting tidbit, which may or may not be true. It is believed that the moon in the door dates back to a time when illiteracy was common place so to differentiate between a men's biffy and a woman's a sun or star was carved into the door of the men's and a moon designated the ladies. Over time the carvings lost their meaning but a crescent moon continued to be used in the door for ventilation. A nice story that has the ring of truth but there is no solid historical evidence to back it up. Never mind, why let facts get in the way of a good story.
Chris Cook

