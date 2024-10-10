Previous
Hotel Window View, Seattle by cdcook48
Photo 1272

Hotel Window View, Seattle

I have just returned home from a short vacation with my wife and will now have to play catch-up with my posts. Because said wife, who is not a photographer, sometimes gets annoyed when I carry my camera around and stop to take photographs I decided that I would leave my camera at home and rely only my phone to take pictures. It is much quicker and less obvious. I felt a little naked without my "real" camera but the phone did ok. For this shot I held the camera flat against our hotel room window and took a shot of our view. The phone automatically went into night mode and this was the result. I'm not exactly sure how it works, but I think it must take several images and blend them. However it works it did a pretty good job of pulling detail from the buildings without blowing out the light in the windows.
Chris Cook

