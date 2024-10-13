Aurora Borealis

Still playing catch-up with my posts from my recent trip to Seattle and subsequent 3 day repositioning cruise during which the only camera I used was my iPhone. Our first night out on the cruise ship we were treated to a wonderful Northern Lights show. This was the only time I regretted not having my “real” camera with me. The tiny sensor on the iphone is not designed for this type of photography. Oh well, we still enjoyed the show and this shot shows how the massive display filled the sky. Last year I traveled to Yellowknife to see the Aurora and as awe inspiring as they were then, they were not on the same scale as this night. Certainly a night to remember.