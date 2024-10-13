Previous
Aurora Borealis by cdcook48
Photo 1275

Aurora Borealis

Still playing catch-up with my posts from my recent trip to Seattle and subsequent 3 day repositioning cruise during which the only camera I used was my iPhone. Our first night out on the cruise ship we were treated to a wonderful Northern Lights show. This was the only time I regretted not having my “real” camera with me. The tiny sensor on the iphone is not designed for this type of photography. Oh well, we still enjoyed the show and this shot shows how the massive display filled the sky. Last year I traveled to Yellowknife to see the Aurora and as awe inspiring as they were then, they were not on the same scale as this night. Certainly a night to remember.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
eDorre ace
Wonderful!
October 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and colours.
October 16th, 2024  
leggzy
Amazing colours
October 16th, 2024  
