Park Bench by cdcook48
Photo 1291

Park Bench

Have a seat and enjoy the fall colours, they won't be here much longer. The November rain is coming soon.
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Islandgirl
Nice to see that all your leaves are still on the trees!
Beautiful park!
October 30th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
Lovely tones of amber and gold.
October 30th, 2024  
