Chinese Mens Bunkhouse, Britannia Shipyards

Back to the Shipyards for another interior shot. This one of the indentured Chinese labourers bunkhouse. The conditions they endured were much worse than indicated from this historical display. The bunkhouses were much more crowded and uncomfortable than what is shown here and of course they did not have electric overhead lighting. Their light would have been provided by oil lamps as suggested by the fake one in this photo. This shot as taken during the day but by the use of masks in Lightroom I have tried to relight the scene to give it a nighttime look. Views better on black.