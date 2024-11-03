Sign up
Photo 1296
Sturgeon Banks
Sturgeon Banks is a tidal marsh on the ocean side of Richmond's west dyke.The fencing is there because a farmer on the city side of the dyke lets his cattle graze there sometimes.
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and colours.
November 4th, 2024
