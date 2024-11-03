Previous
Sturgeon Banks is a tidal marsh on the ocean side of Richmond's west dyke.The fencing is there because a farmer on the city side of the dyke lets his cattle graze there sometimes.
Diana ace
Lovely capture and colours.
November 4th, 2024  
