Rule of Odds - owo by cdcook48
Photo 1297

Rule of Odds - owo

I'm going to try and play along with the One Week Only challenge. Today was the rule of odds.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Kathy ace
And the 5th or the 1st, however you count, is the star of the show.
November 5th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
November 5th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Excellent with the selective colour.
November 5th, 2024  
