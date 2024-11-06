Previous
Window - OWO by cdcook48
Window - OWO

Today's prompt for One Week Only is window.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Diana ace
such a fabulous find and capture, love the wonderful textures and peeling paint.
November 7th, 2024  
leggzy ace
A beautiful rustic window!
November 7th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
This so appeals to me
November 7th, 2024  
