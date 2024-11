Today's One Week Only prompt is food. I'm cheating a bit here because this exploding sandwich is a repost of a shot I did shortly after I joined 365. It was a tricky shot to put together and also quite tricky to edit. It would have been so much easier to edit with today's version of photoshop but I'm too lazy to try to set it up again, hence the repost. I hope you don't mind. @summerfield said it was ok to use archive shots for this challenge.