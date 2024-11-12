Move In Now

Shot a few days ago. My wife and I are currently in Palm Springs staying at a place owned by friends who kindly offered to let us stay as they won’t be using it until the new year. We gratefully accepted and will be here for about three weeks enjoying the wonderful weather. The only drawback, as they haven’t been using it for a while there is no wifi. Not a big deal. (As the joke goes “Wifi went down for five minutes and I had to talk to my family. They seem like nice people”) It only means that my posting and commenting might be sporadic.