Previous
Move In Now by cdcook48
Photo 1305

Move In Now

Shot a few days ago. My wife and I are currently in Palm Springs staying at a place owned by friends who kindly offered to let us stay as they won’t be using it until the new year. We gratefully accepted and will be here for about three weeks enjoying the wonderful weather. The only drawback, as they haven’t been using it for a while there is no wifi. Not a big deal. (As the joke goes “Wifi went down for five minutes and I had to talk to my family. They seem like nice people”) It only means that my posting and commenting might be sporadic.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
357% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
They are getting on the ghost train no doubt ha ha
November 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise