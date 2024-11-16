Previous
Indian Wells Sunrise. by cdcook48
Photo 1306

Indian Wells Sunrise.

This is a shot taken from the place we are staying in Indian Wells, just south of Palm Springs. Our complex is on a golf course and just across the street is the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, if you look closely out can see the light standards poking up. This is where the ATP holds what is considered the most prestigious tournament after the 4 Slam events.

I have been struggling with my phone which is constantly giving me “storage full” messages. I’ve tried deleting some stuff but it only helps briefly. My photos go straight to the cloud and I have trouble downloading to my phone so as to post. I’m able to comment but posting is problematic. Time for a new phone as soon as I get home.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
357% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jerzy ace
Nice!
November 18th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wow… looks a wonderful place to be..
November 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact