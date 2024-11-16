Indian Wells Sunrise.

This is a shot taken from the place we are staying in Indian Wells, just south of Palm Springs. Our complex is on a golf course and just across the street is the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, if you look closely out can see the light standards poking up. This is where the ATP holds what is considered the most prestigious tournament after the 4 Slam events.



I have been struggling with my phone which is constantly giving me “storage full” messages. I’ve tried deleting some stuff but it only helps briefly. My photos go straight to the cloud and I have trouble downloading to my phone so as to post. I’m able to comment but posting is problematic. Time for a new phone as soon as I get home.