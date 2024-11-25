Previous
Pickle Ball by cdcook48
@danette put out a request for more entries in the Sports Action challenge so I will add this shot taken at a Palm Springs pickle ball tournament. I would have liked to get closer to the action but this was as good as it got. And I didn’t have a telephoto lens with me.

Still struggling with zero storage on my iPhone. It’s hard to get an image off my camera onto my phone so I can post it to 365. The one good thing about returning home in a few days is that I will be reunited with my computer. And I can buy a new phone.
Islandgirl ace
Get shot, I love Pickleball. I play as often as I can!
You know you can move all your photos onto your computer and you will have lots of room on your phone.
November 26th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
That looks like it could be fun
November 26th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Good capture of the game and players. I bought a tablet that I can download photos onto when I took my vacation last summer. It worked well. I needed wifi, but didn't have to gum up my phone with photos.
November 26th, 2024  
