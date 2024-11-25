@danette put out a request for more entries in the Sports Action challenge so I will add this shot taken at a Palm Springs pickle ball tournament. I would have liked to get closer to the action but this was as good as it got. And I didn’t have a telephoto lens with me.
Still struggling with zero storage on my iPhone. It’s hard to get an image off my camera onto my phone so I can post it to 365. The one good thing about returning home in a few days is that I will be reunited with my computer. And I can buy a new phone.
You know you can move all your photos onto your computer and you will have lots of room on your phone.