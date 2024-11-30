Previous
Tree in the Desert by cdcook48
Photo 1310

Tree in the Desert

I am back home again now after my trip to Palm Springs and as much as I enjoyed the holiday it is nice to be home.

This shot was taken in Joshua Tree National Park however this is not a Joshua tree. I'm not sure what species it is but I liked the shape of it.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
358% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It sure is a beauty, wonderful capture and shades of grey.
December 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact