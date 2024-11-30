Sign up
Previous
Photo 1310
Tree in the Desert
I am back home again now after my trip to Palm Springs and as much as I enjoyed the holiday it is nice to be home.
This shot was taken in Joshua Tree National Park however this is not a Joshua tree. I'm not sure what species it is but I liked the shape of it.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Tags
tree
Diana
ace
It sure is a beauty, wonderful capture and shades of grey.
December 1st, 2024
