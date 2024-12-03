Previous
Palm Royale Golf Course, 14th Hole by cdcook48
Photo 1313

Palm Royale Golf Course, 14th Hole

The condo we were staying at in Palm Springs was on a golf course and our patio looked out onto the 14th hole.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
359% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful golf course. did you at least get to play a few rounds Chris?
December 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact