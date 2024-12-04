Bombay Beach Drive-In

Bombay Beach is a small community on the shores of the Salton Sea in Southern California about an hour and a half south of Palm Springs. (Google Salton Sea to read about the interesting history of this area). Bombay Beach Drive-In is an art installation that more or less recreates a drive-in movie theatre. Remember those? I took the shot at mid-day but decided to have a play in Lightroom using masks to relight the scene and give it a nighttime feel. I added a fifties movie title to complete the illusion.



