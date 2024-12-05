Elephant Car Wash

My other post today is a little weird but this one is quite straight forward. It is the iconic Pink Elephant car wash sign in Rancho Mirage. It was made in Seattle in the 1950's for the Elephant Car Wash in Portland, Oregon. The owner of that car wash moved to the desert in 1966 and brought his car wash sign with him. It is under new ownership now but the sign remains.This classic neon sign has been given Historic Designation and has undergone a full restoration. I only wish I had gone there at night to shoot it in its full neon glory. Next trip.