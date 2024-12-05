Previous
Elephant Car Wash by cdcook48
Photo 1315

Elephant Car Wash

My other post today is a little weird but this one is quite straight forward. It is the iconic Pink Elephant car wash sign in Rancho Mirage. It was made in Seattle in the 1950's for the Elephant Car Wash in Portland, Oregon. The owner of that car wash moved to the desert in 1966 and brought his car wash sign with him. It is under new ownership now but the sign remains.This classic neon sign has been given Historic Designation and has undergone a full restoration. I only wish I had gone there at night to shoot it in its full neon glory. Next trip.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
360% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, such a fun sign.
December 6th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Tee hee, he is fun!
December 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact