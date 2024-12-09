Previous
1975 Gran Torino by cdcook48
Photo 1319

1975 Gran Torino

The Starsky and Hutch car, although theirs was red and white and this one is black. Spotted in Steveston village.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
361% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
This shot is the epitome of why they call them "muscle cars".
December 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact