Coffee Break by cdcook48
This sculpture outside the Gulf of Georgia Cannery Museum honours the cannery workers of Steveston who toiled in the canneries of Steveston processing and canning the salmon brought in by the fishing boats. At one time more than 15 canneries operated in Steveston now the only one left standing is Gulf of Georgia Cannery and it doesn't operate as a cannery anymore but as a museum. Fishing is still a major industry in Steveston but the fish are offloaded and processed elsewhere or sold directly off the boats in the harbour. Its where I go if I want to buy a salmon for the BBQ
Rick Schies ace
That is great. It's a shame these small businesses are closing
December 17th, 2024  
