Previous
Photo 1327
Desert Highway
I haven't been out shooting for a few days so this is left over from my California trip last month
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
4
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Tags
landscape-73
Rick Schies
ace
Look at all that open road
December 18th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Awesome perspective. All I can hear in my head is The Eagles. “On a dark desert highway…”
December 18th, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
I love your perspective, but that looks like a monotonous drive.
December 18th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Reminds me of the movie, Forest Gump...
December 18th, 2024
