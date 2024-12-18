Previous
Shooting the Sunset by cdcook48
Shooting the Sunset

The chap in the hoodie was using his phone to take a photo of the sunset. Probably ended up with a better shot than I did.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Chris Cook

ace

October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
gloria jones ace
Great capture
December 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
I doubt that very much Chris, this is such a brilliant composition and capture.
December 19th, 2024  
Diane ace
I don't know about that, Chris. This shot is great! I like the railing silhouetted against the sunset.
December 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
I think your shot is fabulous it tells a story too fav
December 19th, 2024  
moni kozi
Wonderful view
December 19th, 2024  
