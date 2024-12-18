Sign up
Previous
Photo 1328
Shooting the Sunset
The chap in the hoodie was using his phone to take a photo of the sunset. Probably ended up with a better shot than I did.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
5
5
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
1815
photos
164
followers
90
following
363% complete
View this month »
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
Latest from all albums
473
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Tags
sunset
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
December 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
I doubt that very much Chris, this is such a brilliant composition and capture.
December 19th, 2024
Diane
ace
I don't know about that, Chris. This shot is great! I like the railing silhouetted against the sunset.
December 19th, 2024
Babs
ace
I think your shot is fabulous it tells a story too fav
December 19th, 2024
moni kozi
Wonderful view
December 19th, 2024
