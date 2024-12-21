Sign up
Photo 1331
Driftwood Shelter
Someone has built this shelter out of driftwood, a couple of planks and an old tarpaulin. It must have been done fairly recently because I'm pretty sure it wasn't there the last time I was here a few weeks ago.
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Tags
landscape
black&white
bkb in the city
ace
Great find and capture
December 22nd, 2024
