Flood warning? No worries. House floats

Haven't touched a camera in several days (unless you count a couple of family snaps on my phone at Christmas). Haven't been on 365 either, just relaxing and enjoying the holidays with family. This one is from a week or so ago and I'm posting it here for the six word story challenge. I might get out with my camera in a day or so and I'll try and catch up on some commenting as well. I hope you all enjoyed Christmas with your families and those of you who don't celebrate Christmas I hope you still enjoyed some relaxing time with family.