Flood warning? No worries. House floats by cdcook48
Flood warning? No worries. House floats

Haven't touched a camera in several days (unless you count a couple of family snaps on my phone at Christmas). Haven't been on 365 either, just relaxing and enjoying the holidays with family. This one is from a week or so ago and I'm posting it here for the six word story challenge. I might get out with my camera in a day or so and I'll try and catch up on some commenting as well. I hope you all enjoyed Christmas with your families and those of you who don't celebrate Christmas I hope you still enjoyed some relaxing time with family.
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

Chris Cook

Beverley ace
Terrific title… great shot too
December 29th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
LOL!
December 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lol, great find!
December 29th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
I’m guessing that camper van hasn’t moved in awhile either! Very “interesting” place.
Hope you had a very Merry Christmas!
December 29th, 2024  
