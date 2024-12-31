Sign up
Previous
Photo 1338
Happy New Year!
All the best in 2025 to my 365 friends.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
2
2
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
365
Canon EOS 70D
6th August 2017 7:16am
Diana
ace
Happy New Year Chris, such a magical capture of this beautiful fireworks display and tones.
January 1st, 2025
PhylM*S
ace
Happy new year. This is a beautiful shot. I do see a face and am wondering if that was intentional in the fireworks display. Beautiful.
January 1st, 2025
