Photo 1339
The Paramount
A unique looking apartment building in Richmond with an aboriginal facade. For the architecture challenge.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
Tags
black&white
architecture-10
moni kozi
Superb photo. I like the contrast of sharp geometry on the backdrop of the sky.
Happy New Year, Chris!
January 2nd, 2025
Diana
ace
amazing capture and perspective, I love the facade.
January 2nd, 2025
