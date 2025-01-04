Previous
Ajar by cdcook48
Photo 1341

Ajar

There is a new challenge this month called Puns For Fun. Coupled with the Word of the Day challenge, which is "ajar", it gave me the perfect excuse to take the easy way out .The weather is brutal so I didn't feel like going out today and since my wife and I are meeting friends soon for drinks and a movie I had to come up with something quickly. (Ajar was actually the word for yesterday but today's word is "planning" and I've never been any good at that.) For the curious, the movie we are going to see is "A Complete Unkown"
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2024 - into my fifth year. Still enjoying the great community and I still try to post something every day although it may not...
367% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Very clever! Points for creativity.
January 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact