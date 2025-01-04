Ajar

There is a new challenge this month called Puns For Fun. Coupled with the Word of the Day challenge, which is "ajar", it gave me the perfect excuse to take the easy way out .The weather is brutal so I didn't feel like going out today and since my wife and I are meeting friends soon for drinks and a movie I had to come up with something quickly. (Ajar was actually the word for yesterday but today's word is "planning" and I've never been any good at that.) For the curious, the movie we are going to see is "A Complete Unkown"