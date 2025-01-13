Previous
Photographing Ghosts by cdcook48
Photographing Ghosts

I haven't done an artist challenge in a long while but the current one seemed like such fun. In 1862 Boston engraver William Mumler claimed to be able to call up deceased celebrities, strangers and family friends and have them appear in portraits he would take of clients. For this he would charge them $10, at a time when a standard portrait cost a few pennies. Obviously he was scamming them but photography was a relatively new art form and many people were taken in. The challenge was to take a photo inspired by Mumlers technique, so I had a little fun with it.
